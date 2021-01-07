Stephen Curry Gifts 62 Pairs of His Curry Flow 8 Sneakers to Oakland Students

Stephen Curry in apparel from his Curry Brand imprint, which is backed by Under Armour.

Stephen Curry continued to celebrate his recent career-high 62 point game against the Portland Trailblazers by giving away pairs of the Curry Flow 8 sneakers he wore during the historical night.

Following the historic performance, the Under Armour-backed Curry Brand posted a photo of the Golden State Warrior during the game and shortly after, the account also commented on its own post by saying “62 on court is GOOD and all…How about we drop 62 off court to make this moment really GOOD?”

The comment was shortly followed by a reply from Curry stating that “62 pairs coming in hot to some deserving OUSD student athletes,” confirming that 62 students in the Oakland Unified School District are receiving the current signature basketball shoe.

The OUSD is a public education school district that operates in Oakland, Calif., which serves about 49,000 students through around 86 public schools and 32 district-authorized charter schools.

The shoe dons a tonal royal blue color scheme on the knit upper that’s paired with matching blue shoelaces, a white Under Armour Flow sole unit.

In November 2020, Under Armour and the baller announced that the three-time NBA champion would get his own label: Curry Brand. It is not only focused on delivering products; it also was created to encourage kids to play sports and teach them the benefits of participation. Curry Brand revealed that the program will help support about 8,000 middle school students with the goal of creating three safe spaces for kids to play in 2020. By 2025, the brand hopes to have created 25 courts and community centers.

At the time of publication, a release date for the blue-based Curry Flow 8 colorway have not been announced.