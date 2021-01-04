Stephen Curry Drops a Career-High 62 Points in an Unreleased Curry Flow 8

Damion Lee (R) pours water over the head of Stephen Curry, who dropped 62 points on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry is continuing to stun fans 12 seasons into his NBA career.

The Golden State Warriors star dropped a career-high 62 points during the 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. To achieve the milestone, the baller laced up an unreleased version of his Curry Flow 8 signature shoe.

The court-ready sneaker, which is the first from his Under Armour-backed Curry Brand imprint, featured uppers with the blue synonymous with the Warriors and a white sole unit.

Speaking with FN in November, Curry said the Flow 8 was the brand’s “first true innovation story” and something he’s never worn before. “It’s one of those experiences you have to put on your foot and find out [why it’s special],” Curry told FN. “It’s got technology and innovation that I’m excited for people to learn about.”

The tech-loaded shoe marks the debut of Under Armour’s lightweight UA Flow cushioning, which was created with bounce and grip in mind. Also, it is equipped with breathable and lightweight flat knit uppers with supportive synthetic overlays, bootie construction for a sock-like fit and flexible Pebax plates for support and stability.

Watch on FN

Stephen Curry drops a career-high 62 points in a blue and white Curry Flow 8. CREDIT: AP Photo/Tony Avelar

A closeup of the Curry Flow 8 that Stephen Curry wore during his career-high 62-point performance. CREDIT: AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Although this shoe is not on the market, there are still pairs available of the Curry Flow 8 “Golden Flow,” a bold white and ready version of the performance basketball shoe. It can be picked up today via Currybrand.com for $160.

Also, the website has pairs of the “Golden Flow” shoe in grade school sizing available for $130 available, as well as the “Feel Good Flow” iteration in grade school ($130) and pre-school sizing ($80).

Curry Flow 8 “Golden Flow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

To Buy: Curry Flow 8 “Golden Flow,” $160; Currybrand.com

Curry dropped 62 points on 18-of-31 shooting, including hitting 8-of-16 three-pointers. The guard also had 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the winning effort.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.