Steph Curry Honors Kobe Bryant with Under Armour ‘Girl Dad’ Shoes on Game Day

Steph Curry is remembering Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

On Jan. 27, during his game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Curry — a guard for the Golden State Warriors — wore custom Under Armour shoes that display an illustration of Kobe and his daughter, who tragically died — along with six others — in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Ca., last year.

The shoes, which were created by Dez Customz Arts and Customs, feature the touching image that Kobe and Gianna took while at a basketball game together in 2019. The illustration, which is seen on the side of the shoe, is complete with a wave of purple, a nod to Kobe’s time on the Los Angeles Lakers. On the other, just above the midsole is the hashtag #GirlDad — a quote made famous by Kobe after he expressed in an interview that being a “girl dad” was the greatest honor of his life. Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and their three other daughters: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 1-year-old Capri.

Steph Curry pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with custom Under Armour shoes. CREDIT: AP

Curry shared a photo of the kicks on Instagram, captioning it: “Nobody said it better! #girldad.” Curry is the father of daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, with his wife Ayesha Curry. The couple also share 2-year-old son Canon.

Since his death, several NBA players have paid tribute to the basketball legend with their game day attire. The footwear industry has also mourned his passing with the re-release of several fan-favorite shoes.

In December, Nike dropped the Kobe 6 Protro “Green Apple,” a.k.a. the “Grinch.” The shoe, which first launched on Christmas Day in 2010, features scaly green uppers with responsive foam cushioning. The shoes launched on Dec. 24, 2020 with a $180 price tag. They are currently available on the resale market with Stockx.com selling them starting at $280.