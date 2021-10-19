Fila Looks Back to Grant Hill’s Sprite Commercials From the ’90s for Its Latest Collab

NBA legend Grant Hill had several high-profile endorsements during his pro career. One of them inspired Fila’s next collaborative sneaker release.

The baller appeared in several timeless Sprite ads throughout the 1990s, which served as inspiration for the Fila Grant Hill x Sprite set. The two-piece collection includes Hill’s first-ever signature shoe, the Grant Hill 1.

Sprite x Fila Grant Hill 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Breaking down the collab further, Fila explained in a release that this shoe was specifically inspired by an ad from 1995. In the spot, a fan sees the baller with a soda bottle in hand and says, “Grant Hill drinks Sprite.” In the ad, Hill was wearing the Fila Grant Hill 1.

The Sprite x Fila Grant Hill 1 is executed with a white, blue and green color palette, and features translucent outsoles and reflective detailing throughout. Also, it includes Sprite-inspired graphics and branding on the heel, sockliner, tongue and outsole.

The Sprite x Fila Grant Hill 1 is available now and retails for $140.

Fila also released the Sprite x Grant Hill short, which includes both Sprite and Grant Hill logos, and is executed in predominantly white with additional hues that are also used on the sneakers. The shorts retail for $68.

The Sprite x Fila Grant Hill x Sprite set is available via Fila.com. Also, the footwear can be purchased in-store at Champs Sports and via Champssports.com.