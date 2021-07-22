NBA Star Spencer Dinwiddie Launches K8iros ‘Crypto Sneaker’ for a Good Cause 

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is the latest star athlete to join the NFT world.

The NBA player has teamed up with Suku’s Infinite Marketplace to release an NFT shoe for a good cause. The “Crypto K8iros” sneaker will be auctioned off on July 22 — with the opportunity to redeem a physical and signed version of Dinwiddie’s court-worn kick, which he sported during his 2018 season.

All proceeds from the launch will go to the Dinwiddie Family Foundation, an organization that empowers underserved youth through fitness and educational programs.

Of the NFT shoe, Dinwiddie expressed in a press release that he is “really excited.”

Spencer Dinwiddie. CREDIT: Courtesy

“This NFT drop has been in the works for a while, so I’m really excited to see it come to fruition. This can change the game for brands, athletes, and influencers by paving the way for how NFTs can be verifiably linked to actual physical collectables. This entirely new way of bringing physical collectibles into the digital universe, as mediated by Infinite by Suku, sets up to redefine the creator economy as we know. With all the profits going to my foundation, I hope this helps level the playing field for kids and allows them to reach their full potential,” Dinwiddie shared.

Related Even eBay Is Getting Into NFTs -- Here's What That Means Pro Basketball Player Wilson Chandler Signs a Virtual Shoe Deal With NFT-Based Fashion Brand CryptoKickers How Nike's Likely NFT Move Could Shake Up the Sneaker Resale Market

Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of Suku, echoed similar sentiments, saying: “By leveraging Suku’s carbon-negative Infinite Marketplace, Spencer is showing the world how brands and influencers can bring physical collectables and merchandise to the digital realm while helping the planet.”

He added: “Spencer Dinwiddie is using his platform as an athlete and a futurist to spread awareness on true potential of NFTs, and we’re incredibly excited to be partnering with him on his K8iros crypto sneaker NFT drop.

In addition to being a star athlete, Dinwiddie is the co-founder of Calaxy — an open social marketplace for creators, by creators. He is also the founder of the K8iros clothing and accessories brand.

Dinwiddie’s NFT drop comes as the digital universe is growing on the sports scene. In addition to Dinwiddie, Trevor Lawrence launched non-fungible tokens in partnership with Adidas. Asics also debuted an NFT shoe collection.