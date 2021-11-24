More ‘South Park’ x Adidas Sneakers Are Coming Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of both “South Park” and Adidas have plenty to be excited about as images of new sneaker collabs have emerged.

After images have surfaced of the Stan Smith “Stan Marsh” last week, two more collaborative styles between the athletic giant and the popular TV show appear to be making their way to sneaker shelves soon in the form of the Superstar “Kyle Broflovski” and the NMD_R1 “Kenny McCormick” makeups.

The first shoe draws inspiration from the character Kyle Broflovski and his signature ensemble as the upper dons a green leather upper that’s coupled with hairy overlay panels including on the Three Stripes branding and heel tab. Adding to the look are the orange tongue and shoelaces inspired by the character’s jacket. Rounding out the look is a sail shell toe at the forefoot and a matching rubber midsole.

The latter pair is inspired by Kenny McCormick as the shoe sports a vibrant tonal orange makeup and is paired with various graphics throughout the shoe as a nod to the character’s injury-prone tendencies. Adding to the design is the text “OMGTKK” printed on the lateral side, an orange Boost-cushioned midsole, and a black rubber outsole.

The ongoing partnership between South Park and Adidas kicked off in April with the release of their Campus 80 “Towelie” collab, which was a new iteration of the classic silhouette inspired by the character Towelie.

Although images of the South Park x Adidas Superstar “Kyle Broflovski” and the NMD_R1 “Kenny McCormick” collabs have surfaced, release info for the style has not been announced by the brand.

The medial side of the South Park x Adidas Superstar “Kyle.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The lateral side of the South Park x Adidas NMD_R1 “Kenny.”