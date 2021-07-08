Sotheby’s Reveals an Olympic Collection Up for Auction Featuring $1M Handmade Prototype Nike Track Spikes

With the Tokyo Olympics approaching, Sotheby’s revealed a lineup of rare and historic memorabilia celebrating the spirit of the games that will soon be up for auction online.

The auction house debuted The Olympic Collection today, which features items from iconic athletes who participated in games across multiple sports. Bidding opens July 23, which is the date of the opening ceremony. Although bidding hasn’t begun, selections from the auction can be viewed at Sotheby’s gallery in New York City starting today and coming to a close on July 14.

The auction, Sotheby’s explained, is comprised of more than 50 lots, and as with several recent auctions, the highlights are footwear related.

The most notable selection from the auction is the rare pair of “Prototype Logo” track spikes, which were handmade by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman for Canada track and field sprinter Harry Jerome. According to the auction house, the pair was made in the 1960s and modified in the early 1970s. The estimated value is $800,000-$1.2 million.

“Prototype Logo” track spikes, handmade by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sotheby's

Another highlight is the pair of Converse Fastbreak sneakers worn by basketball icon Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympic Trials. Sotheby’s stated this pair is among the rarest of the baller’s worn and signed sneakers coveted by collectors, which Jordan laced up prior to his rookie NBA season with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan would go on to make the Olympic team, and then win his first gold medal in the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The estimated value of this item is $80,000-$100,000.

Other statement shoes in the auction include gold medalist sprinter Michael Johnson’s won and signed “Gold Shoes” (estimated at $30,000-$50,000), NBA icon Vince Carter’s game worn Olympic jersey and shorts (estimated at $5,000-$10,000) and more.

“The contents of this sale are among some of the most remarkable Sotheby’s has ever brought to market,” Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables Brahm Wachter said in a statement. “From ‘Prototype Logo’ track spikes handmade by Bill Bowerman to the incredible pair of Michael Johnson ‘Golden Shoes,’ as well as flags, cards and game-worn jerseys and sneakers, this sale is a remarkable offering celebrating the Olympics, and the athletes that have participated in the games over time. We look forward to revealing more as the Olympic Games draw closer.”