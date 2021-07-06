Sha’Carri Richardson Will Not be Competing in Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Richardson had not been selected as a member of the 4×100 relay team after her name was left of the Team USA roster.

In a statement regarding Richardson’s exclusion, USATF said, as reported by USA Today, “While “USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic games.”

Last week it was announced that Richardson had accepted a one-month suspension after testing for marijuana. The USADA announcement came after Richardson had won the hearts of many Americans following a dominant win at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Oregon. The athlete recorded a time of 10.86 seconds in the 100-meter race, earning a spot on her first-ever Olympic team.

According to USADA, Richardson tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive constituent of marijuana, which is prohibited in competition, in a sample that was collected in competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on June 19.

After Richardson’s positive test results were made public, the fan-favorite athlete issued an apology.

“As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on that track I don’t just represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love,” Richardson said during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

She continued, “I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions, or deal with my emotions, during that time.”

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner. The highly anticipated sporting event is taking place this month, beginning on July 23, and it will be a historical one as the Olympics are adding a plethora of new sports to the games, including: skateboarding, surfing, karate, and sport climbing.