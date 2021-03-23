Saucony has launched its most eco-friendly shoe ever.

Named the Jazz Court RFG, the sneaker — which is available now at Saucony.com — was crafted using only seven natural materials: cotton, jute, wool, rubber, wood, gardenia and beet. It was also brought to life using zero plastic.

The natural materials are visually reflected in the shoe’s canvas upper, interior lining made with plant-dyed cotton and its 100% natural latex rubber outsole.

Saucony didn’t just stop with the sneaker, the lifestyle running brand also acted intentionally with the shoe’s packaging, using a newly designed ink-free, shippable, recycled cardboard shoe box. The label on the box is made from kraft paper and soy-based ink.

Jazz Court RFG CREDIT: Saucony

As for how the Jazz Court RFG came about, Saucony leaned on more than 120 years of industry leadership and as a result they were able to blend classic shoe making with modern manufacturing — ultimately allowing them to omit plastic and minimize energy and chemical use during the manufacturing process.

For Saucony, the Jazz Court RFG is just an example of the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Saucony is aiming to use up to 100% recycled content for performance footwear upper textiles, collar linings and shoe laces staring in the fall. The brand explained every new performance style will feature recycled content.

Of the shoe, Saucony president Anne Cavassa said in a release: “The Jazz Court RFG represents the next step in our journey to further accelerate our sustainability strategy.”

CREDIT: Saucony

To Buy: Saucony Jazz Court RFG, $130

“As a global business, we feel an immense responsibility to do good by the earth and the millions of runners who run it. That’s why we are building on our existing work to set bold goals that will make a real difference, driving transformational change and empowering our consumers to live a more sustainable life,” Cavassa added.

