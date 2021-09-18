×
Saucony Makes Its Endorphin Pro Running Shoe Even Faster — Here’s How the Brand Did It

By Peter Verry
Saucony Endorphin Pro+
Saucony Endorphin Pro+.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

Saucony’s pinnacle Endorphin running shoe collection is now a bit faster.

The performance running brand has revealed the Endorphin Pro+, a shoe it has labeled an iterative advancement of its Endorphin collection.

The Saucony Endorphin Pro+ is equipped with the same components of its Endorphin Pro 2 but reengineered with lightweight uppers. The uppers are made with a lighter weight mesh, as well as a reduced tongue complexity and printed detailing. Also, they feature hits of premium suede and made with enhanced breathability and a second-skin fit.

The result of the reengineered uppers, Saucony said, is a weight reduction by .6 ounces.

Aside from the updated uppers, the Saucony Endorphin Pro+ feature the brand’s Speedroll Technology with a carbon-fiber plate and Pwrrun PB foam cushioning.

“Our elite runners told us that they believed that we could make the Endorphin Pro lighter and faster. They wanted to go faster and wanted us to help them,” Saucony SVP of global product and innovation Shawn Hoy said in a statement. “The Endorphin Pro+ delivers even more speed with a more minimal upper that shaves grams off the weight so runners can shave seconds off their time. And what better way to share the Endorphin Pro+ than with a fun event with a group of awesome runners at a truly great venue. We trust that everyone will enjoy the event as much as we enjoyed creating the shoe.”

The Saucony Endorphin Pro+ arrives Sept. 28 via Saucony.com in men’s and women’s sizing, as well as select running specialty retailers globally. The shoe will come with a $250 price tag.

Saucony Endorphin Pro+
Saucony Endorphin Pro+.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

Saucony Endorphin Pro+
A top down look at the Saucony Endorphin Pro+.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

Saucony Endorphin Pro+
The Saucony Endorphin Pro+ outsole.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

