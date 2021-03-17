Salehe Bembury’s New Balance Test Run Project 3.0 Collab Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think 

The fresh New Balance Test Run Project 3.0 collab from Salehe Bembury is dropping next month.

After much anticipation, the FN 2020 Designer of the Year teased Wednesday on Instagram that his latest collaboration with the footwear brand will be released in April. Bembury announced the news by sharing an illustration that shows a larger-than-life version of himself walking through a cluster of buildings in downtown Los Angeles.

The designer is also seen holding a pair of the shoes — which are executed with multiple prints, patterns, materials and colors throughout — in his hand while other pairs are scattered across the sunny city. At the top of the graphic, the message “Finders Keepers” is seen in a vibrant orange font. Bembury simply captioned the post: “April.”

Bembury first teased his Test Run Project 3.0 sneaker last month, sharing a close up image of the shoe. In addition to the patterns, Bembury’s name is also spotted on the shoe, printed in neon yellow on the orange tongue tag and on the brown co-branded hangtag.

The trail-ready style is a sustainable product from the brand. The shoe is equipped with materials that would have otherwise been discarded. It also features Velcro straps, Fresh Foam midsole cushioning and Vibram outsoles.

In addition to his New Balance collab, Bembury recently announced a partnership via Instagram on Feb. 11, sharing a teaser video that shows a foot imprint in a mound of sand that features Crocs logo with the budding designer’s name below it.

Bembury didn’t go into further detail about the collab as he simply captioned the post with a crocodile emoji. Bembury is the latest big name to team up with the brand. Bad Bunny released a glow-in-the-dark collab in 2020, and Post Malone dropped his latest collaboration with Crocs in 2019. Justin Bieber has also partnered with the label.