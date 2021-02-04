Salehe Bembury Reveals Another New Balance Collaboration on Instagram

Salehe Bembury teased yet another New Balance collaboration on Instagram.

The FN 2020 Designer of the Year revealed a New Balance Test Run Project 3.0 collab on the social media platform today, a look executed with multiple prints, patterns, materials and colors throughout. Bembury’s name is also spotted on the shoe, printed in neon yellow on the orange tongue tag and on the brown co-branded hangtag.

The trail-ready New Balance shoe is one of the brand’s sustainable looks, coming equipped with surplus materials that would have ended up as waste. It also features Velcro straps, Fresh Foam midsole cushioning and Vibram outsoles.

Although Bembury revealed the collaborative New Balance shoe, he posted the image with no caption and no release info has been announced.

The tease comes on the heels of another shoe reveal from Bembury. In early January, the acclaimed designer shared an image holding a fresh New Balance 2002R sneaker, only revealing the heels. The look is dressed in blue and green hues, with a white and green midsole featuring orange speckles. Bembury shared no info about the sneaker, only offering a simple caption: “Water.”

Bembury’s recent footwear collaboration teases come after he revealed his new brand, Spunge, via Instagram at the top of the year. “@beaspunge is my brand. It will also be the hub for all of my collaborations and work. Stay tuned,” he captioned the Instagram post.