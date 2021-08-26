Russell Westbrook’s One Take 3 Sneakers Get Teased in Time for His Lakers Debut

When it was announced that Russell Westbrook would be traded to the Lakers last month, the internet exploded with talk of how this would change parity in the NBA. But now the basketball star is drawing the attention to his work off the court with his new sneaker, the Jordan Westbrook One Take 3.

The One Take 3 slightly varies from the two versions of the shoe that came before it. For colorway, it primarily uses black, white and gray for the base and overlays, with the occasional fill of salmon pink that accents the branding. The tooling is similar to the shoe’s former iterations, though the mesh that had been featured prominently is now only on the tongue, which contrasts the polished exterior of the shoe.

Although he started his career as a Nike athlete, Westbrook switched over to Jordan Brand in 2012 and started wearing the latest editions of the line. His first signature sneaker with the brand, which launched in 2015, came not in the form of a basketball shoe, but as an off-court lifestyle sneaker, “The Westbrook 0.” It wouldn’t be until 2018 that Westbrook would debut his first on-court shoe, the “Jordan Why Not Zer0.1.”

A release date has not been set for the Westbrook One Take 3s yet, but it’s believed to possibly come out sometime close to the tip-off of the 75th NBA season this fall.

Besides sneakers, Westbrook is known for his legendary pre-game outfits, and in 2017, he launched his own fashion line, Honor the Gift.