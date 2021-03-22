How the Women Leading the Running Industry Diversity Coalition Are Using Sport to Create a Better Tomorrow

Created as an agent for change, the Running Industry Diversity Coalition is led by several of the most inspiring women run today.

The organization, which was established in October 2020 to advocate for a more equitable and inclusive running industry, features Hoka One One ambassador — and FN cover star — Alison Désir as its co-chair. Also, industry veterans and beloved runners Martha Garcia, Verna Volker and Shannon Woods have critical roles in carrying out the coalition’s mission.

Below, these four inspiring women share how they are using their connection to the sport to create a better world.