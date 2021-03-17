New Balance Celebrates ‘Sweet Chaos’ in a New Soccer Cleat Inspired by Rose Lavelle

New Balance is honoring one of the biggest names in American women’s soccer with a special cleat this week.
The Boston-based athletic powerhouse announced the news of a new Tekela V3 Pro FG design inspired by World Cup champion Rose Lavelle. The design, featuring an all-white iteration titled “Sweet Chaos,” dropped today with an asking price of $230 at NewBalance.com before quickly selling out; you can still shop the design in a variety of sizes, though, at Soccer.com.
Taking inspiration from Lavelle’s composed yet powerful presence on the pitch, the cleat uses streamlined Hypoknit uppers with a subtle embossed detail for a subtle punch. The sock-style design provides key flexibility to aid in mobility while still keeping the foot locked down with its Kinetic Stitch construction.
A lightweight nylon outsole assists in gaining traction, boosted by multi-directional cleats for quick pivots and turns. Topped off with multifunctional strike zones for quick response time, the final detail comes in a nod to Lavelle with a signature rose detailing across the heel.
Lavelle, who now plays for Manchester City, previously worked with New Balance for two collaborative cleat designs in June 2019 and July 2020. The midfielder inked a deal with the athletic brand in 2017 with a multi-year endorsement, becoming the first female soccer player to sign with the company.