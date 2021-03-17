New Balance Celebrates ‘Sweet Chaos’ in a New Soccer Cleat Inspired by Rose Lavelle

New Balance is honoring one of the biggest names in American women’s soccer with a special cleat this week.

The Boston-based athletic powerhouse announced the news of a new Tekela V3 Pro FG design inspired by World Cup champion Rose Lavelle. The design, featuring an all-white iteration titled “Sweet Chaos,” dropped today with an asking price of $230 at NewBalance.com before quickly selling out; you can still shop the design in a variety of sizes, though, at Soccer.com.

Taking inspiration from Lavelle’s composed yet powerful presence on the pitch, the cleat uses streamlined Hypoknit uppers with a subtle embossed detail for a subtle punch. The sock-style design provides key flexibility to aid in mobility while still keeping the foot locked down with its Kinetic Stitch construction.

A lightweight nylon outsole assists in gaining traction, boosted by multi-directional cleats for quick pivots and turns. Topped off with multifunctional strike zones for quick response time, the final detail comes in a nod to Lavelle with a signature rose detailing across the heel.

Rose Lavelle x New Balance Tekela V3 Pro FG. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Lavelle, who now plays for Manchester City, previously worked with New Balance for two collaborative cleat designs in June 2019 and July 2020. The midfielder inked a deal with the athletic brand in 2017 with a multi-year endorsement, becoming the first female soccer player to sign with the company.