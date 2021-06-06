Roger Federer Withdraws From the French Open

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open.

The news came on Sunday, just a day after the 20-time Grand Slam champion won a tight third-round match against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer that went on until the early morning hours. Federer was scheduled to face off Italy’s Matteo Berrettini on Monday.

Explaining his decision in a statement to the French tennis federation, Federer said he opted to drop out of the tournament to allow his body to recover from two knee surgeries.

The Roland-Garros tournament organisers have learned that Roger Federer has withdrawn from the fourth round of the tournament. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/BncPpTLUzl — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021

“After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland-Garros today. After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery,” Federer shared. “I am thrilled to have gotten 3 matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on the court.”

Federer’s participation in the French Open was his first major tournament since the Australian Open in 2020. That same year is when the 39-year-old, who represents Switzerland and won the French Open in 2009, had his first knee operations, ESPN reported.

Of Federer’s decision to withdraw, Guy Forget, Tournament Director, wished the athlete well.

“The Roland-Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer, who put an incredible fight last night. We were all delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season,” Forget said in a statement.