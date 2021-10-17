Reebok Adds Gore-Tex and Vibram Outsoles to Its Outdoor-Ready Zig Kinetica II Edge 

Reebok has another new shoe built for outdoor explorers.

The newest addition to the Zig Kinetica franchise is the Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 Edge GTX, a stylish mid-cut sneaker that is built for both wet sidewalks and the trail. This outdoor-ready look is loaded with tech, built with innovations from industry leaders Vibram and Gore-Tex.

Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 Edge GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok added Vibram Ecostep outsoles underfoot, an eco-friendly compound that made its debut in 1994. It is a material that reduces waste and the use of virgin materials by a minimum of 30%. As for Gore-Tex, Reebok utilized Infinium Thermium, an technology made to offer insulation around the toes and forefoot, but is thinner than comparable bulky insulations.

Other materials on the Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 Edge GTX include textile base uppers with stitch overlays and a rubberized grid print, Floatride Fuel midsoles that are paired with Zig Energy Shells for cushioning and stability, and Floatride Energy cushioning in the forefoot.

A top down look at the Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 Edge GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Vibram Ecostep outsoles on the Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 Edge GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 Edge GTX dropped just in time for the fall in two colorways: a style delivered with dark brown, midnight pine and sepia hues, and another executed in black, gray and punch berry. It is available now for $160 exclusively for Reebok Unlocked members via Reebok.com.

The debut of the Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 Edge GTX comes two weeks after the brand debuted another Zig Kinetica shoe for the outdoor enthusiast, the low-cut Zig Kinetica 2 Edge. This iteration also features Vibram Ecostep lugged outsoles, but it does not feature Gore-Tex insulation. The Reebok Zig Kinetica 2 Edge is also available via Reebok.com with a $130 price tag.