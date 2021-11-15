Reebok Dresses the Question Mid in Pink For Next Release

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of the Reebok Question Mid basketball sneaker will have a new colorway to look forward to soon.

After delivering the USA-themed colorway in July in celebration of this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the sportswear brand confirmed via its release calendar that NBA legend Allen Iverson’s signature shoe will release in the “Pink Toe” colorway before month’s end.

The Reebok Question Mid “Pink Toe” wears a predominantly white full-grain leather upper with the signature suede toe cap dressed in a light pink hue. Adding to the bold look are the eyelets that spell out Reebok in pink while the signature Vector logo is embroidered at the midfoot. Adding to the design is the Hexalite hexagonal cushioning embedded within the EVA midsole and is paired with a high-abrasion-resistant rubber outsole for durability.

“These shoes turn up the volume with hits of pink on the suede toe, a Reebok logo and the fresh ice outsole. Feel the supple leather upper and know you’re a big deal,” Reebok wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Reebok Question Mid “Pink Toe” will be released on Nov. 29 at Reebok.com at 12 a.m. ET and at select Reebok retailers in full-family sizing. The adults’ version of the shoe will come with a $150 price tag.

The lateral side of the Reebok Question Mid “Pink Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The medial side of the Reebok Question Mid “Pink Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A top-down view of the Reebok Question Mid “Pink Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heel’s view of the Reebok Question Mid “Pink Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok