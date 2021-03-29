Reebok Unveils the Question Mid ‘I3 Motorsports’ That Pays Homage to Allen Iverson’s Love of Jewelry 

A new iteration of the iconic Reebok Question Mid is on the way.

Named the Question Mid “I3 Motorsports,” the sneaker comes on the heels of the brand’s “I3 Motorsports” and Question Mid “Street Sleigh,” which launched in December.

For the Question Mid “I3 Motorsports,” Reebok explored NBA icon Allen Iverson’s love of jewelry and the role that style and customization play in both bike life and basketball — ultimately creating the new sneaker.

Like the December release, this new iteration takes inspiration from ATV’s and dirt bikes as the vehicles are most known for their high contrast matte and gloss detailing, leather uppers and silver bases. The company has long ties to the motorsport world dating back to sponsorships in the mid 1980s, as well as a racing-inspired Answer 4 and I3 apparel drop in the early 2000s.

Question Mid “I3 Motorsports” CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok executed this vision on the shoe as the sneaker features black leather uppers placed atop a metallic midsole and outsole. Of the shoe, Reebok shared: “It’s a perfect cross-cultural embodiment of streetwear, motorsports and basketball for the OG and today’s rising baller looking to carve their own path.”

The Question Mid “I3 Motorsports” will come in full-family sizing on April 9 with a $140 price tag. The shoe will be available at Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Reebok.com.

Along with the shoe’s launch, Reebok released a 3-D animated film, which shows Los Angeles Lakers baller Montrezl Harrell lacing up the Question Mid “I3 Motorsports” for an ATV cruise to his home ahead of a game.