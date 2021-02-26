Allen Iverson’s Classic Reebok Question ‘Why Not Us?’ Sneaker Is Returning Soon

The lateral side of the Reebok Question Mid "Why Not Us?"

A classic Reebok Question sneaker worn by NBA icon Allen Iverson in one of his memorable NBA All-Star performances is making a comeback.

The sportswear brand confirmed that the Question Mid “Why Not Us?” — famously worn by Iverson in the 2001 NBA All-Star Game — is hitting shelves on March 6. In that game, his Eastern Conference teammates were down by 19 points at the end of the third quarter, but Iverson’s 25-point performance helped his team secured the victory, which led him to secure All-Star Game MVP honors.

“Everybody was saying we couldn’t win because of our size,” Iverson said during the post-game press conference. “It’s about the size of your heart. Coming into the fourth quarter, we were all sitting on the sideline saying, ‘Why not us?'”

The look of the Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” is executed with white leather as the base of the upper that’s coupled with contrasting black hits including on the toe cap, heel counter, eyelets and the side’s Vector logos. The style is completed with a predominantly white midsole that features the signature Hexalite cushioning and a semi-translucent black outsole.

The Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” will release in full-family sizing at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers on March 6. The men’s pair retails for $140.

The Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The medial side of the Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A top-down view of the Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heel’s view of the Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?”