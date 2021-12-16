Reebok Look Backs to 1990s Detroit Pistons Basketball for Its Latest Pump Omni Zone 2

The Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 is back with another new colorway.

The Detroit Pistons-inspired “90’s Rules” edition of the retro basketball shoe is the next iteration to drop, executed with red, white and blue panels that are a nod to the team from the 1990s. They feature a white leather base with mesh side panels and collars, as well as gray detailing throughout. The shoes are built with the iconic Pump technology, which provides the wearer with customizable, locked-in support.

Josh Richardson wearing the Reebok The Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 “90’s Rules” sneakers. CREDIT: Reebok

To help up the ante and cool factor of the shoe, Reebok tapped rising Boston Celtics shooting guard Josh Richardson for a supporting campaign.

The Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 “90s Rules” arrives on Dec. 31 via Reebok.com, Foot Locker, Finish Line and Champs Sports, among other retailers. They will retail for $150.

This year, Reebok re-released the classic sneaker — which earned icon status with the help of Dee Brown during the 1991 NBA Slam Dunk Contest — and did not slow down on delivering different iterations. Over the course of the year, Reebok has collaborated with Hasbro for a Nerf edition and teamed up with Universal Studios to create a terrestrial version with the help of “Jurassic Park.”

