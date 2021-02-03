Here’s How the Reebok Nano X1 Performs During CrossFit Legend Rich Froning’s Workouts

Reebok released the Nano X1 today, the latest look in a franchise that was once synonymous with CrossFit, billing it as “The Official Shoe of Fitness.” But that doesn’t mean it’s not built for the sport.

Four-time “Fittest Man on Earth” Rich Froning — an athlete backed by Reebok who has worn every Nano to date — spoke with FN on Monday about the X1 via Instagram Live. During the conversation, he offered an overview of how it performs, specifically applauding the shoe’s versatility.

“They just keep building on it and making it even more versatile. Obviously, the CrossFit platform and the relationship they had for 10 years was a big part of [the versatility], but now I feel like there’s just so much more you could do with the shoe,” Froning told FN. “I don’t want to say it’s soft or softer because you can still lift heavy in it, but it’s definitely more runnable, a little bit more free because it’s got the Floatride [Energy cushioning] in it. It’s the most versatile shoe I feel like they’ve come up with so far.”

He continued, “I haven’t done anything in it where I was like, ‘I wouldn’t do that again in the shoe.’ I’ve had the shoe for almost a month now so we’ve done a lot of testing and it’s been a great all-around shoe.”

Whereas other iterations were focused on the diversity and intensity of CrossFit, Reebok created the Nano X1 to hit all of the needs of any and all gym buffs, whether they participate in HIIT, boot camp, boxing or another form of fitness training. Also, the brand included the aforementioned Floatride Energy cushioning to offer the comfort of a running shoe — which Froning said has where he’s seen the biggest from past Nano models.

“When I run or do any type of running workout, I usually switch into an actual running shoe even if it only has 400s or 200s in it. With this shoe, I don’t need to do that,” Froning told FN. “It’s pretty free through the midfoot, it’s got a little bit more cushion with that Floatride, but it’s super stable and does really well on lifts as well.”

The Reebok Nano X1 dropped today in both men’s and women’s sizing via Reebok.com with a $130 retail price.

