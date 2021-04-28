Reebok Uses Inspiration From One of Its Iconic Basketball Sneaker Lines for the New Nano X1

Reebok continues to introduce new styles for its newest training shoe and the latest pair celebrates its classic outdoors basketball concept.

The sportswear brand revealed the Reebok Nano X1 “Blacktop” today, which is inspired by the brand’s iconic “Blacktop” line that debuted in the early ’90s. That was the first time the brand explored the realm of creating outdoor basketball shoes that use vibrant accents, bold patterning, and various textures on the shoes.

The modernized Reebok Nano X1 “Blacktop” collection includes two contrasting black and white-based color schemes. The two pairs channel the signature aesthetics of the “Blacktop” line with bold tribal graphics covering the heel combined with a knitted upper. The shoe also features a Floatride Energy Foam midsole for responsiveness and a translucent outsole for durability.

“We are fortunate to be part of a brand that possesses such a rich history across sport and style. Our archive is filled with endless storytelling opportunities that are as relevant as ever for today’s consumer,” said Tal Short, the Senior Product Manager at Reebok. “The BLACKTOP collection embodies such a bold and confident attitude that we felt translated perfectly to so many in today’s fitness community. We knew immediately this was a style we needed to recreate for the modern-day athlete.”

The Reebok Nano X1 “Blacktop” collection will be released on May 5 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers. Each pair will come with a $150 price tag.

The Reebok Nano X1 “Blacktop.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok Nano X1 “Blacktop.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok Nano X1 “Blacktop.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok