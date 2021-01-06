Reebok Will Deliver a ‘Kung Fu Panda’ Collection of Reimagined Classic and Modern Shoes This Week

Fans of “Kung Fu Panda” will soon have a footwear and apparel collection to pick up in collaboration with Reebok.

The athletic brand revealed its “Kung Fu Panda” lineup today, which was done in partnership with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Brand Development, featuring new iterations for the entire family of both classic and fresh silhouettes.

First, Reebok reimagined its classic Instapump Fury for its “Dragon Warrior” look, which the brand said “embodies Po’s evolution from Panda to Dragon Warrior.” The shoe features several nods to Po such as the furry suede uppers with dragon graphics, lining that serves as a nod to his belt and waist band, TPU midsole shanks with a bamboo finish to represent the character’s fighting staff and more.

Adult sizing will retail for $200, and it will also be available in kids’ sizing.

Reebok x “Kung Fu Panda” Instapump Fury “Dragon Warrior.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The brand will also deliver two iterations of the Club C: “Master Your Style” and “Calling All Zodiacs.”

The “Master Your Style” look features nods to the six Kung Fu Masters’ wardrobes. For instance, the toe resembles Crane’s pants, one section of the upper looks like Tigress’s kimono, the heels resemble Po’s patchwork pants and more. It also includes a custom Reebok Kanji logo on the heel. It will come in adult sizing for $110.

As for the “Calling All Zodiacs” iteration, this look was created to celebrate “the unique ideologies and mentalities of each of the film’s seven Kung Fu Masters.” Adult sizing will retail for $100, and Reebok will also deliver it in grade school, preschool and toddler sizing.

Reebok x “Kung Fu Panda” Club C “Master Your Style” (top) and “Calling All Zodiacs.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Lastly, Reebok will offer the “Master of Tai Chi” take on the Zig Kinetica, which will retail for $140 in adult sizing. It will also come in grade school, preschool and toddler sizing.

This sneaker, according to Reebok, to celebrate the soul, which it said is a key theme for the Lunar New Year, and created to encourage the wearer “to believe in themselves and to trust their inner spirit.” The uppers feature graphics that are an homage to the golden spirit world that Po entered in the third movie in the franchise as well as cherry blossom heel graphics and more.

Reebok x “Kung Fu Panda” Zig Kinetica “Master of Tai Chi.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok also confirmed that the sneakers will come in elevated Lunar New Year-inspired packaging, including a red box top as a nod to the red envelopes exchanged at holiday celebrations. Also, the base of the box will feature a mashup of images of themes from the “Kung Fu Panda franchise,” and the tissue paper serves both as a nod to Po’s apprenticeship at his father’s noodle shop and features a restaurant-style menu of the footwear in the collection.

Additionally, Reebok will deliver a complementary apparel range with hoodies, sweaters, short sleeve T-shirts and sweatpants.

The Reebok x “Kung Fu Panda” collection arrives via Reebok.com on Jan. 8. A broader release is scheduled for Jan. 15 at select local retailers ahead of the Lunar New Year.