J.J. Watt and Reebok Get ‘Back to Basics’ With Their Latest Training Shoe Release

This NFL season, J.J. Watt will be playing for a new team for the first time in his pro career. And during the offseason, he will be training in a new colorway of his latest Reebok shoe.

The heritage athletic company revealed the JJ 4 “Back to Basics” today, a predominantly black look with red hits that sits atop a white speckled midsole. The hues are fitting, as Watt is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals, a team that employs the same colors in its jerseys.

Although fitting, the “Back to Basics” look was designed well before Watt’s signing with the franchise. “When we designed this colorway eight months ago, we just thought it was a simple, clean look. In a serendipitous turn of events, it happens to be the colors of my new team,” Watt said in a statement.

Reebok JJ 4 “Back to Basics.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok JJ 4, according to the brand, was built with dynamic athletes in mind, and is equipped with its latest and greatest tech. For instance, the shoe is built with Flexweave woven textile uppers, which were added to offer resilient stretch and targeted support. Also, it includes a modernized webbing system to contain the midfoot, a toe cap design reminiscent of NBA icon Allen Iverson’s signature Reebok Question shoe and fingerprint-inspired multidirectional flex grooves on the outsole for durability and traction. (Another personal touch to the shoe is Watt’s “Dream Big, Work Hard” motto on the laces.)

The Reebok JJ 4 “Back to Basics” arrives March 11 via Reebok.com and at select retailers. The shoe will come with a fitting $99.99 price tag, which represents Watt’s longtime jersey number.