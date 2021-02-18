Reebok’s Pump Omni Zone II Sneaker Made Iconic by High-Flyer Dee Brown Is Returning Next Month

One of the most celebrated basketball sneakers from Reebok is returning to shelves soon.

The Reebok Pump Omni Zone II, made famous by former rookie high-flyer Dee Brown, will be available again starting on March 5. The classic basketball model became noticed by basketball and sneaker fans alike when Brown laced up the shoe in the 1991 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. In the aforementioned event, the rookie point guard performed his memorable no-look dunk.

The Reebok Pump Omni Zone II is best known for incorporating the brand’s classic Pump technology in the form of a basketball on the center of the tongue, which features an inflatable chamber to give wearers a custom fit. The upper boasts a premium leather construction that’s paired with a white lacing cage. The style is completed with a soft Hexalite cushioning in the midsole and a rubber outsole.

“I always planned on pumping them up before my first dunk,” Brown told Reebok about his iconic dunk. “Not only did the ‘Pump’ fit the shoes to my feet, but it was such a cool idea that I wanted to see how the crowd would react when I brought it to life.”

The classic Reebok Pump Omni Zone II is releasing on March 5 via Reebok.com at midnight ET and at select Reebok retailers, ncluding Foot Locker and Champs Sports. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

The lateral side of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

the side view of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok