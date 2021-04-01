Allen Iverson’s Iconic Reebok Answer 4 Sneaker Is Returning Soon

Reebok is reissuing one of Allen Iverson’s most celebrated signature sneakers.

Today, the sportswear brand confirmed that the iconic Reebok Answer 4 is returning to stores this month in its original white and red colorway. Iverson first laced up the shoe exactly twenty years ago during the 2000-01 NBA season and in that timeframe, he averaged 31.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while playing 71 games. His impressive play helped him secure MVP honors and his Philadelphia 76ers team to the NBA Finals that year.

The look of this Reebok Answer 4 wears a two-toned white and red color scheme covering a majority of the leather-base upper while a zipper shroud on the midfoot conceals the tongue and shoelaces. Additional details include a gray overlay panel at the forefoot featuring Iverson’s signature “I3” branding along with a DMX foam-cushioned midsole underneath.

“Answer IV is the crown jewel of Iverson’s journey and the cultural shift he helped to lead,” Reebok’s footwear designer Xavier Jones recalled. “By his ’00-’01 season, ‘Chuck’ was already so beloved for his style and how he approached the game, but that year truly cemented A.I. as a cultural icon. On his feet, Answer IV became a symbol for the new era of modern athlete and a celebration of self-expression. It is without a doubt one of the most iconic sneakers to ever grace the hardwood.”

The Reebok Answer 4 will be available starting on April 15 at Reebok.com and at select retailers. The shoe comes with a $130 price tag.

The side view of the Reebok Answer 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The tongue of the Reebok Answer 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The midsole of the Reebok Answer 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok