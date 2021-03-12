Reebok Teases Allen Iverson ‘Why Not Us?’ Question Mid Release With Animated Film

An animated version of Reebok's Question Mid "Why Not Us?"

To build up the hype for Reebok’s upcoming release of the Question Mid “Why Not Us?,” the brand debuted its campaign video featuring NBA icon Allen Iverson.

The short animated film recaps an iconic game in 2001 in which Iverson led the Philadelphia 76ers to victory after being down by 19 points at the end of the third quarter. Narrated by the athlete himself and animated by Canadian artist Kellen Hatanaka, the short campaign video revisits the origins of the NBA star’s famous mantra and illustrates how Iverson’s motivational speech lives on today.

“Everybody was saying we couldn’t win because of our size,” Iverson famously said during the post-game press conference. “It’s about the size of your heart. Coming into the fourth quarter, we were all sitting on the sideline saying, ‘Why not us?'”

The Reebok “Why Not Us?” Question Mid will hit select stores and Reebok.com on March 19, retailing for $140. The shoe will be available globally in full-family sizing, including toddler, preschool and grade school pairs.

Related J.J. Watt and Reebok Get 'Back to Basics' With Their Latest Training Shoe Release Adidas Sales Rise 1% in Q4, But Full Year Slides to Negative Reebok Taps New Balance Veteran Portia Blunt for VP of Apparel

Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Question Mid was famously worn by Iverson during the historic 2001 game. The model is a reissue of the black-toe style which was released by the brand in 2006.

Made with a white leather upper and coupled with contrasting black on the toe cap, heel counter, eyelets and sides, this sneaker is a standout shoe whether on the court or off.

The Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A top-down view of the Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The style is completed with a white midsole that features the brand’s signature Hexalite cushioning and touts a semi-translucent black outsole.

The outsole of the Reebok Question Mid “Why Not Us?” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Additionally, to honor all the athletes living up to the “Why Not Us” mantra, Reebok will give out custom-made jerseys to three groups who made a cameo appearance in the animated film.

A cartoon symbolizing the organization, Brown Ballerina’s for Change in Reebok’s animated film campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Appearances include the Drew Charter Boys Golf Program, which is the first all-Black high school golf team in Atlanta, Georgia to win a state golf championship. The founders of Brown Ballerinas for Change, a group of dancers founded by teens in Richmond, Va., and Benny’s Club, a queer/POC surf collective based in New York City.

Benny’s Club featured in Reebok’s “Why Not Us?” animated film. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok ‘Why Not Us?’ Question Mid will be available Reebok.com on March 19 retailing for $140.