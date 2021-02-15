×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Two ReadyMade x Nike Blazer Collaborations Are Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
READYMADE x Nike Blazer
The lateral side of the ReadyMade x Nike Blazer collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike has partnered with Japanese brand ReadyMade to deliver a two-shoe collaboration dropping soon.

For the sportswear giant’s latest collab with the Yuta Hosokawa-helmed brand, it consists of two Blazer Mid styles that feature an intricate deconstructed, DIY design. The upper boasts various layers, which nests a splotched foam underneath the angled leather side panels along with a thinner, longer, half-stitched Swoosh branding on the side, which is inspired by the 1971 version of the logo.

In addition, the altered look for the collaborative Blazer Mid continues to the midsole, which was designed using clay molds that were altered to balance the shoe’s side profile. Continuing ReadyMade’s upcycling philosophy is the outsole made with 15% Nike Grind rubber, which incorporates a mix of recycled materials originating from the Swoosh’s manufacturing scrap and worn-out sneakers.

READYMADE x Nike Blazer
A top-down view of the READYMADE x Nike Blazer collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
READYMADE x Nike Blazer
The heel’s view of the READYMADE x Nike Blazer collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
READYMADE x Nike Blazer
The outsole of the READYMADE x Nike Blazer collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“We deconstructed the Blazer and recreated it without losing sight of its DNA,” says Hosokawa. “I have been playing basketball since I was in third grade. The first pair of shoes I bought for myself were Nikes. That’s how I came to like fashion.”

The two ReadyMade x Nike Blazer Mid styles will be released via the SNKRS app, NikeLab MA5, Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo, as well as at select ReadyMade retail locations on Feb. 27.

READYMADE x Nike Blazer
The lateral side of the ReadyMade x Nike Blazer collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
ReadyMade x Nike Blazer collab.
A top-down view of the ReadyMade x Nike Blazer collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
READYMADE x Nike Blazer
The heel’s view of the ReadyMade x Nike Blazer collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
merrell, moab, hiking, boots Sponsored By Merrell

Video: FN Editors Try Out Merrell's Iconic Moab 2 Hiking Boot

Here's how they performed on the trails at Deer Mountain Inn, in New York's Catskill Mountains, as well as in New Jersey's Hacklebarney State Park.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad