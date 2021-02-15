Two ReadyMade x Nike Blazer Collaborations Are Releasing Soon

Nike has partnered with Japanese brand ReadyMade to deliver a two-shoe collaboration dropping soon.

For the sportswear giant’s latest collab with the Yuta Hosokawa-helmed brand, it consists of two Blazer Mid styles that feature an intricate deconstructed, DIY design. The upper boasts various layers, which nests a splotched foam underneath the angled leather side panels along with a thinner, longer, half-stitched Swoosh branding on the side, which is inspired by the 1971 version of the logo.

In addition, the altered look for the collaborative Blazer Mid continues to the midsole, which was designed using clay molds that were altered to balance the shoe’s side profile. Continuing ReadyMade’s upcycling philosophy is the outsole made with 15% Nike Grind rubber, which incorporates a mix of recycled materials originating from the Swoosh’s manufacturing scrap and worn-out sneakers.

A top-down view of the READYMADE x Nike Blazer collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the READYMADE x Nike Blazer collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the READYMADE x Nike Blazer collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“We deconstructed the Blazer and recreated it without losing sight of its DNA,” says Hosokawa. “I have been playing basketball since I was in third grade. The first pair of shoes I bought for myself were Nikes. That’s how I came to like fashion.”

The two ReadyMade x Nike Blazer Mid styles will be released via the SNKRS app, NikeLab MA5, Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo, as well as at select ReadyMade retail locations on Feb. 27.

The lateral side of the ReadyMade x Nike Blazer collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the ReadyMade x Nike Blazer collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike