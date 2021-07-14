Ralph Lauren’s New Team USA Opening Ceremony Uniforms Feature a Cooling Technology

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA will represent its country with not only incredible talent, but also impeccable style.

Today, Ralph Lauren has unveiled Team USA’s Opening Ceremony parade uniform, which aims to celebrate America’s “pioneering spirit and tradition,” the label expressed in a press release.

The apparel offer a classic all-American aesthetic with apparel made from sustainable materials. The uniform includes a navy blazer made from U.S.-grown wool, a striped T-shirt developed using an advanced pre-treatment solution by Dow that “enables cotton to be dyed with less water, chemicals and energy.” Additionally, there is a printed scarf, shoes and a face mask.

Fencer Daryl Homer in the U.S. Olympic Team’s Opening Ceremony parade uniform, designed by Ralph Lauren. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Making this year’s uniform all the more exciting, Ralph Lauren has also debuted a new cooling technology. Called RL Cooling, the technology is a self-regulating temperature cooling device that will be worn by Team USA’s flag bearer during the Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremony parades.

RL Cooling won’t even get in the way, as it can be “seamlessly integrated into the garment” and “disperses heat from the wearer’s skin through a sophisticated device that monitors and optimizes temperature and uses the same technology to cool the world’s most advanced computer systems,” according to the fashion label.

The end result? A cooling sensation that is immediately felt and long-lasting.

Sakura Kokumai wears the Team USA uniform designed by Ralph Lauren for the Opening Ceremony parade. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Of the cooling technology, David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer and vice chairman of Ralph Lauren Corp., said, “Recognizing Tokyo’s summer heat, we sought to develop a solution for Team USA that fuses fashion and function — allowing them to look and feel their best on one of the world’s biggest stages.”

Speaking on the apparel, Peter Zeytoonjian, SVP of consumer products at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties (USOPP), said in the statement, “Ralph Lauren’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable and functional outfits for Team USA athletes helps elevate their games time experience.”

“As our Olympic and Paralympic athletes step out on the global stage this summer, we’re proud to have the continued support of a brand whose thoughtful approach to how they can better serve our athletes uniquely benefits Team USA.”

Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of Team USA since 2008.

The long-delayed Tokyo Olympic Games are set to begin on July 23. The sporting event will be a historical one as the Summer Games are adding a plethora of new sports, including skateboarding, surfing, karate and sport climbing.