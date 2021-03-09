Lauren London Unveils Puma’s Purple-Clad International Women’s Day Pack, Which Includes the Iconic Suede 

Puma is celebrating the strength of women, today and everyday.

On Monday — International Women’s Day — Puma revealed its International Women’s Day Pack available at Puma.com, which includes purple-inspired footwear and apparel. The hue is fitting considering the colors of International Women’s Day are purple, green and white. Purple represents justice and dignity, green signifies hope, while white symbolizes purity. The styles will drop throughout the month.

Included in the drop are three new footwear styles. The Suede Classic IWD, which retails for $70, feature a light lavender and silver colorway in the style’s signature silhouette. The Suede debuted in 1968 and has since become a must-have lifestyle shoe. The Suede Classic IWD will be available on April 14.

Puma Suede Classic IWD. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Cruise Rider IWD. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma RS-Curve IWD. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The second shoe is the Cruise Rider IWD, which is covered in a light lavendar, black and white blended together with a color blocking effect. The shoes also feature a stacked outsole and graphic badges at the laces in honor of the special day. The shoes, which come with a $85 price tag, will drop on April 1.

The third shoe is the RS-Curve IWD, which sells for $100. The shoe comes in a white, nimbus cloud and coral colorway, and feature mesh uppers with leather overlays. That shoe will drop on March 24.

The drop also includes an International Women’s Day Fitted Tee and a T7 Track Jacket.

Puma ambassador Lauren London took to Instagram, modeling the Suede Classic IWD and the T7 Jacket. Along with the images, London shared an inspiring message, writing: “May we all know we are Divine beings. #InternationalWomensDay.”

The International Women’s Day Pack comes after Puma launched “She Moves Us,” an initiative brought together by the brand’s top female ambassadors — London, Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne, Skylar Diggins-Smith and more — to celebrate the women who have moved culture and sports forward and to inspire other women around the world. Through “She Moves Us,” Puma will release content, including talks, videos and interviews with the ambassadors that will tell the story of how these women became who they are today.