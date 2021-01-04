Puma Reveals a New Strength Training Shoe to Tackle All of Your New Year’s Resolutions

The Puma Fuse training shoe in a black, poppy red and gray colorway for men.

Puma has revealed a new cross-training shoe just in time for fitness junkies to attack their New Year’s resolutions.

If box jumps, wall balls squats and other heavy lifts are in your 2021 plans, the Puma Fuse strength trainer arrives this week, a shoe built with stability and functionality in mind while incorporating Puma’s well-known design DNA.

The look is made with a 4mm drop and wide toe boxes to provide stability, which is paired with internal midsoles to absorb shock. Also, Puma added its PumaGrip rubber outsoles for durability and all-purpose traction, TPU heel clips for added support and abrasion-resistant mesh uppers that are also flexible.

The Puma Fuse arrives Jan. 7 in men’s and women’s sizing via Puma.com, the Puma flagship in New York City and at select retailers. It will retail for $90.

The all-black Puma Fuse, which is available in men’s and women’s sizing. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Puma Fuse (Men’s), $90; Puma.com (Jan. 7)

To Buy: Puma Fuse (Women’s), $90; Puma.com (Jan. 7)

Additionally, the German athletic giant stated it is partnering with several community health and wellness organizations and will support them through various programs, events, fundraisers, fitness competitions and more. The organizations include The OUT Foundation, AfroBrutality, Barbells for Boobs and others.

Another look at the upper and outsole of the Puma Fuse. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The medial side of the Puma Fuse. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The heels of the Puma Fuse. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

A top down look at the Puma Fuse. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

