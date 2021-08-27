Puma x Animal Crossing Sneakers Offer You Another Way to Play Your Favorite Game

Animal Crossing has taken the world by storm in the past year, becoming the third most popular game of 2020. And with that has also come a wide array of brand collaborations with the likes of Uniqlo and Monopoly. For their latest collab, Nintendo is pairing up with Puma to release the Wild Rider sneaker.

The sportswear brand released a teaser image on Friday on Instagram and Twitter. In photos released online, the shoes seen directly reference the light-hearted game with soft pastel blue and green colors, featuring mini graphic characters and Animal Crossing branding across most of the upper. The toebox and heel panels are made of suede, while the midsole is white with a gum outsole. The brown Puma tongue label is mixed with a leaf graphic and a white Puma stripe ties the collaboration together.

Sneakers and gaming merch go hand in hand as both play on heavy serialization, drops and characters. Other recent game and fashion collars have included Nike x League of Legends and the Adidas x Ninja sneaker. Puma has also formerly released a Mario collab and a clothing line featuring Sonic.

The Animal Crossing x Puma collection will have releases for both adults and kids, with a Suede and Future Rider variation set for the future. In addition, the collection will include some articles of clothing, like a hoodie, also done in the same style.

Stay tuned for a release date and further updates.