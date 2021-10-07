The Rock and Under Armour Create a Collection for Gym ‘Outlaws’ — and It Includes New Training Shoes

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Under Armour have created a collection with a Western country vibe for the outlaws in the gym.

The latest collection from the Project Rock imprint, dubbed “Outlaw Mana,” is available now. The range, according to Under Armour, is “grounded in workwear styling” and features imagery that offers a Western country feel. As for the colors, the brand used hues appropriate for the fall season, including maroon and neutral grays.

The highlight of the collection is the new colorway of the PR4 training shoe, which retails for $150. It is executed with Under Armour’s acclaimed UA Hovr cushioning for energy return, UA TriBase tech to offer maximum ground contact and medial and lateral TPU midfoot straps to keep the foot locked in during demanding workouts.

For women, the “Outlaw Mana” shoe is delivered with a bright venom red upper, and the men’s look features a more subdued league red hue. Both feature black straps and white midsoles and outsoles.

Under Armour PR4 “Outlaw Mana” for men. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour PR4 “Outlaw Mana” for women. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

The collection also features several apparel and accessory selections, many adorned with the words “Outlaw Mana” and “Iron Paradise.” The apparel and accessories include hoodies, joggers and tanks for men, and leggings, fleece quarter-zip tops and a gym bag for women. Also, Under Armour will deliver over-ear headphones for both men and women.

The Project Rock “Outlaw Mana” collection is available at UA.com, Under Armour Brand Houses and select global retailers.

A closeup of Project Rock “Outlaw Mana” selections for women. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour