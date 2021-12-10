Converse and Pokemon’s Highly-Anticipated Collection Arrives Next Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After surfacing on social media last month, Pokémon and Converse’s highly-anticipated collection now has a release date.

This latest capsule from the popular video game franchise and the sportswear brand will celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary with a series of Converse products featuring co-branded footwear and apparel styles.

The footwear portion of the collection will include a range of nostalgia-filled Chuck Taylor All Star colorways featuring characters pulled from the game’s Kanto region. The Pokémon x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star will come in a white or black-based makeup that is decorated with graphics of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and Squirtle while the medial side replaces the traditional All Star patch with a Pokéball.

Aside from the aforementioned styles, fans will be able to create their own Pokémon x Converse sneaker through Converse By You, a digital customization experience that allows shoppers to choose between vibrant graphics from the Pokémon universe to apply to the eyelets, midsole, pinstripes, media patch and shoelaces.

“Throwing it back to the Kanto region where Trainers first began exploring the Pokémon world, an original class of Pokémon are interpreted on Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star icon. The beloved Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff and Pikachu come to life through the lens of heavy metal tour merch,” Converse wrote about it collaborative collection.

The Pokémon x Converse “25th Anniversary” collection will be released at Converse.com/Pokémon and at select Converse stockists on Jan. 7, 2022. The capsule will be available in adult and youth sizing and retails for $30 to $75.