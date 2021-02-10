P.J. Tucker Shows Off a New Nike Kobe 6 PE Inspired by the Classic Air Yeezy 2 ‘Pure Platinum’ Shoe

P.J. Tucker continues to prove why he’s the biggest sneaker fan in the NBA.

For yesterday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Houston Rockets forward broke out a player-exclusive Nike Kobe 6 Protro colorway inspired by a coveted Nike Air Yeezy 2 style. Tucker shared an image of his Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Pure Platinum” on Instagram alongside the Kanye West-designed Air Yeezy 2 “Pure Platinum” that released in June 2012.

The look of Tucker’s unreleased Kobe 6 Protro is executed in a predominantly white-based color scheme covering the scaly textile upper reminiscent of a snake’s body. The simple colorway continues with a gray Swoosh on the sides as well as gray underneath the white heel counter featuring the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s signature at the center. The look is completed with a red sock liner with a white Zoom-cushioned midsole and a green translucent outsole.

Last month, Tucker revealed his first Nike Air Yeezy-inspired Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE for the 2020-21 NBA season, which was a purple-based iteration based on the unreleased Air Yeezy 2 “Cheetah” sample. Tucker also confirmed that he will be lacing up additional player-exclusive Air Yeezy-inspired Kobe 6 Protro make-ups throughout the season. At the time of press, Nike has not revealed whether or not Tucker’s PE styles will be released to the public.

In related Nike Kobe 6 news, the brand shared images of the forthcoming Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star,” a bold red colorway Bryant wore in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game.