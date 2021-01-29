PJ Tucker’s New Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE Is Inspired by the Rare Nike Air Yeezy 2 ‘Cheetah’

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker just showed off his new player-exclusive colorway of the iconic Nike Kobe 6 that draws inspiration from the coveted Nike Air Yeezy 2.

Tucker shared images of his latest Kobe 6 Protro PE on Instagram last night along with the sneaker that inspired his latest design, the rare Air Yeezy 2 “Cheetah,” which is an unreleased iteration of Kanye West’s second Nike signature shoe that resembled the Kobe 7 “Christmas” from 2011.

The Kobe 6 Protro PE sports a predominantly purple upper that’s paired with a lighter shade of purple on the tongue and heel counter. Adding to the look are gold accents on the Swoosh along with red shoelaces. The look is completed with a sail Zoom Air-cushioned midsole. Tucker laced up the shoes for his game against the Portland Trail Blazers last night and in 31 minutes of action, he scored two points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots while securing the win in front of the Houston crowd.

“Outside of basketball nobody has influenced me more in culture and fashion more than Kanye West,” Tucker posted for his caption on Instagram. “From thru the wire days with the pastel polos and Jay’s wit the crazy LV backpacks it began for me.”

Watch on FN

Tucker also revealed on the Instagram caption that he will be lacing up additional Nike Air Yeezy-inspired Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE colorways as the 2020-21 NBA season progresses. At the time of publication, Tucker’s Kobe 6 Protro PEs will not be released to the public.

In related Nike news, the classic Kobe 6 “All-Star” that Kobe Bryant wore in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game is reportedly returning to stores next month.