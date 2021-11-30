P.J. Tucker Honors Virgil Abloh With Custom Off-White x Air Jordan 5

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker is the latest to honor designer Virgil Abloh and he did it by wearing a custom pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 5.

Tucker laced up the Abloh-designed Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” that hit shelves last year during yesterday’s game when his Heat squad faced off against the Denver Nuggets, which can be seen with the series of photos shared by @MiamiHeat and @NBAKicks. Tucker personalized his pair of the coveted Air Jordan 5 collab by writing “Virgil will always be here” on the medial side of the left shoe as well as “Thanks for a lifetime of inspiration” on the right.

Abloh’s death was announced by his family on Sunday, confirming that the prolific fashion designer was privately battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, since his diagnosis in 2019.

Related How to Watch Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Miami This Week 6 Ways Virgil Abloh Changed Fashion Forever How Virgil Abloh Found the Perfect Partner in Nike

Abloh has collaborated and designed numerous sneakers for both Nike and Jordan Brand since 2016 including reimagining several acclaimed Air Jordan silhouettes including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and most recently, the Air Jordan 2 Low.

Nike also issued a statement regarding Abloh’s tragic passing on various social media platforms stating “We are heartbroken by the news of Virgil Abloh’s passing. Since 2016, Virgil has been a beloved member of the Nike, Jordan and Converse family. He was a creative force who shared a passion for challenging the status quo, pushing forward a new vision while inspiring multiple generations along the way. But more than a collaborator, colleague and prolific creative, Virgil was a husband, father, son, brother and friend. We are proud to call him family. We offer our condolences to the many who shared a connection. He will be greatly missed.”

While pairs of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” have already sold out, fans interested in the look can still buy a pair on the secondary market. On StockX, the lowest asking price for the shoe at the time of publication is $479 for a men’s size 3.5 and as high as $793 for a men’s size 12.