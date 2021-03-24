×
Pharrell Williams and Adidas Are Releasing the NMD Hu in a Bold Pink Colorway

By Victor Deng
Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu Pink
The lateral side of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu in pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Pharrell Williams’ popular Adidas Hu NMD sneaker is getting a bold new look.

The German sportswear giant confirmed that its collaborative Hu NMD model designed by the singer-songwriter will arrive in a tonal pink makeup this week. The look of the latest style is executed in light pink tones predominantly on the breathable Primeknit upper with a matching Boost-cushioned midsole underneath. Adding a touch of contrast is the black ankle collar while embroidered Japanese writing that translates to ‘Human Race’ is applied to the midfoot. Capping off the design are the co-branded footbed along with additional shoelaces for personalization.

In addition to the pink-based colorway, Pharrell recently dropped a stealthy “Triple Black” collection, which featured a selection of Adidas silhouettes including an all-black iteration of the Hu NMD.

Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Originals Hu NMD in pink will hit shelves starting this Saturday. The latest look is releasing exclusively on the Adidas app and will come with a $220 price tag.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu Pink
The Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu in pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu Pink
A front view of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu in pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu Pink
The lateral side of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu in pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu Pink
The medial side of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu in pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu Pink
A top-down view of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu in pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu Pink
The outsole of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu in pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In related Adidas news, the latest “Kyanite” colorway of the Kanye West-designed Yeezy 700 V3 is releasing tomorrow at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select retailers for $200.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Kyanite'
The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Kyanite.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Access exclusive content

