Peloton Launches Black History Month Apparel to ‘Amplify the Power’ of Black Voices

Peloton is highlighting black voices and stories with a special Black History Month capsule.

The exercise equipment company collaborated with four different Black artists to create a custom 18-piece collection of apparel that aims to “amplify” the experiences “within the Black diaspora through art.”

To bring the capsule to life, artists Monica Ahanonu, Temi Coker, Hust Wilson and Sanford Greene each teamed up with two Black Peloton instructors to design the pieces. The collaborative work birthed a line of leggings, sports bras, hoodies, tanks shorts and more that feature vibrant illustrations mixed with bold and exciting colorways. With the instructors, each artists created their own collection with powerful titles.

Ahanonu, who is Los Angeles-based, worked with instructors Ally Love and Hannah Frankson to launch “United We Move,” which includes a Strappy Bra and High Waist Leggings. The pieces take inspiration from a “Caribbean ride” or a “dancehall class” as the apparel features a yellow, pink green and blue colorway blended with illustrations.

Coker teamed up with Jess Sims and Chelsea Jackson Roberts to create “Light the Way,” which aims to capture the power of education within the Black community. His collection offers a High Waist Capri that comes in a captivating blue and is finished with multi-color swirl design. Also included in Coker’s collection is a tote that features his signature fist motif on one side and the Peloton stamp on the other.

Wilson, who hails from Johannesburg, South Africa, worked with Adrian Williams and Tunde Oyeneyin to create “Bring Your Whole Self.” The collection embodies the personalities of the instructors and tells their “unique stories” through color. As for Greene, the South Carolina-based illustrator, who has worked with brands like Marvel, DC, Dark Horse and Image Comics, fittingly created “Come Into Your Power” with instructors Chase Tucker and Alex Toussaint.

Green’s collection features designs that embody “Black representation at Peloton,” but also the “power, beauty, strength and wisdom within the black community.”

Peloton’s Black History Month capsule officially dropped on Thursday and is available at Onepeloton.com. The prices range from $25 to $82 and the collection is available in sizes XS to 3X.

Shop looks from the collection below.

