Adidas Debuts New Eco-Friendly Ultraboost 6.0 DNA Shoe With the Help of Parley for the Oceans

Calling all Ultraboost fans, Adidas is dropping a new version of the shoe coming your way soon.

The brand unveiled the latest variation of its popular performance running shoe, the Ultraboost 6.0 DNA, which will debut in collaboration with the environmentally conscience organization Parley for the Oceans. This Parley x Adidas Ultraboost 6.0 DNA collab is made with 25% recycled plastic fishing nets that have been retrieved from U.K. fishing quays.

The upper of the shoe is constructed with Primeblue, a repurposed version of its Primeknit recycled material crafted with Parley Ocean Plastic featuring 50% from textile while 75% of the textile is of Primeblue yarn. Elsewhere, the recycled materials have also found their way onto the lacing cages on the sides as well as the heel counter. Completing the design is the full-length signature Boost cushioning on the midsole and a Continental rubber outsole for added durability. Adidas and Parley have also decided to keep the color scheme fairly simple for the shoe’s inaugural release as it comes in its natural and un-dyed state.

The Parley x Adidas Ultraboost 6.0 DNA will be released Saturday at 11 a.m. ET onAdidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag.

The medial side of the Parley x Adidas Ultraboost 6.0 DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Parley x Adidas Ultraboost 6.0 DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Parley x Adidas Ultraboost 6.0 DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Parley x Adidas Ultraboost 6.0 DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas