The Oski x Nike SB Dunk High ‘Shark’ Collab Sold Out Long Ago — and Resale Isn’t Much Higher Than Retail

It has been nearly two years since Nike Skateboarding and Swedish skateboarder Oskar Rozenberg-Hallberg dropped their Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” collab but sneaker fans are still searching for a pair. Now that the shoe has sold out, the place to get a pair is on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, prices for the collab at the time of publication start at $172 for a men’s size 6. The highest price is $725 for a men’s size 13.

The resale platform GOAT has the same pair with a low asking price of $140 for a men’s size 4 and upwards of $1,800 for a men’s size 14.

Another place that fans can shop the sold-out collab is on Stadium Goods. The consignment shop has fewer sizes in stock and the lowest asking price for the shoe is $265 for a men’s size 5 and as high as $570 for a men’s size 9.

The Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” collab was released in December 2019 as part of the skater’s first Nike SB “Orange Label” collection. The shoe features a predominantly black upper and the look is elevated with a shark design replacing the Swoosh on the sides.

“I’ve always been intimidated of sharks,” Oski told Nike. “They look so brutal and they move so skillfully through the water. They are the kings of their environment in my eyes. One of my favorite animals and just really iconic looking. I feel like if you can do anything as effortless as a [shark] can swim, you’re doing it right.”