Opening Ceremony Reimagines the Iconic Vans Checkerboard Print Using Snakes and Leopards

Vans and Opening Ceremony have worked on collaborative projects since 2014, however the upcoming collection may be their most eye-catching work to date.

This month, the two are set to deliver a range of footwear, apparel and accessories with the Vans iconic checkerboard print at the center. Using the Authentic silhouette as the canvas, Opening Ceremony founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon reimagined the pattern in two ways — one subtle and the other bold.

One of the reimagined looks adds an all-over repeat pattern “that highlights the positive and negative space” of snakes on one pair (which is executed in red and white) and leopards on another (delivered in a black and white colorway), with both prints consuming both the upper and the sole unit. Marking the partnership are co-branding on the heels and insoles.

The apparel and accessories from the collection features the repeat leopard pattern, which makes its way onto a track suit-inspired jacket, a relaxed fit pant and a padded tote bag.

Opening Ceremony x Vans Authentic with leopard (L) and snake prints. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Opening Ceremony x Vans footwear, apparel and accessory collection with leopard print. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The other shoe used in the collection is the Authentic QLT, which features quilted uppers — including the checkerboard pattern — executed with monochromatic uppers in orchid and baja blue hues. And as with the snake and leopard Authentic shoes, the quilted looks also feature co-branding on the heels and insoles.

“Vans has been a long-time creative partner of ours, and we’re so excited to collaborate on their iconic print this season,” Leon of Opening Ceremony said in a statement. “For this new capsule collection, Carol and I are inspired to reinvent the checkerboard, taking a new graphic approach to Vans’ classic pattern.”

The Vans x Opening Ceremony collection is slated to arrive on Feb. 19 via Vans.com, Vans retail locations and at select retail partners.