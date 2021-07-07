How to Watch the Copa América 2021 Finals

Brazil player Neymar during a match against Peru at the Engenhão stadium for the Copa América 2021 tournament.

After being delayed for a year, Copa América — the men’s soccer tournament featuring national teams from South America — is headed into its final match on Saturday, July 10. The match kicks off in Brazil at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep reading below to find out everything you need to know about the 2021 Copa América final match.

How to Watch the Match

The Copa América will air in English on the FOX, FS1 and FS2 TV channels. In spanish, the match will air on Univision, UniMas, TUDN, Galavision. To stream the game live free through trial subscription, head to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and Vidgo.

Who is Playing?

Argentina will face Brazil in the finals after defeating Colombia, 3-2, in penalties on Tuesday. Brazil, meanwhile, beat Peru in the semifinals earlier this week.

Brazil’s Neymar and Argentina’s Lionel Messi will lead their teams to the championship trophy. If Argentina wins it would be its first Copa América title since 1993. Brazil is looking to win its sixth title since 1997.

Neymar officially partnered with Puma in September 2020 after parting ways with Nike. The sportswear giant confirmed the long-term partnership, which was also signed with NR Sports, which holds the image rights of the athlete. As part of the agreement, the Brazilian soccer star will not only wear Puma cleats on the pitch, but also serve as a brand ambassador off the field.

Messi reportedly signed a lifetime deal with Adidas in 2017.

The final will feature no spectators.