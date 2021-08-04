See Some of the Festive & Flashy Sneakers Olympians Are Wearing at the Tokyo Summer Games

The summer Olympic Games are known for making stars and legends out of the athletes. But one of the undiscovered, or mostly overlooked, stars of the games are the sneakers that the competing athletes are wearing. They’re typically flashy and designed to the max as a way to help the athlete express their personality, or it’s a way for them to pay homage to their nation by displaying their national colors. And there are many different variations and brands of sneakers that grace their feet at the Olympics. Here, we take a look at what some of the Olympians are wearing in Tokyo.
Team Australia
Patty Mills, part of Team Australia, wears these effervescent and vibrant Under Armour shoes during the men’s basketball preliminary round group-B game at the Saitama Super Arena on July 25.
Team Nigeria
Ekpe Udoh, a member of Team Nigeria, wears a flower-patterned and uber-colorful pair of Nike sneakers during the men’s basketball preliminary round game between Germany and Nigeria.
Team Israel
Team Australia
Matisse Thybulle, a member of Team Australia’s basketball teams, wears gold Nike shoes while practicing with the team. Australia will play against the US at the men’s semifinal game on Aug. 5.
Team France
Jean Quiquampoix, a member of Team France, won gold in the preliminary shooting competition while wearing a festive pair of Lacoste sneakers featuring the colors red, white and blue, France’s national colors. He went on to win gold in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol category at the games.
Team Germany
Climber Jan Hojer of the Germany Olympics team puts on bright green Adidas shoes, while a bright green shoe bag with the word “Germany” etched across the front lies on the ground.
Team Japan
A member of Team Japan’s neon Asics sneakers during a basketball preliminary round game against USA.