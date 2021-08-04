See Some of the Festive & Flashy Sneakers Olympians Are Wearing at the Tokyo Summer Games

Shoes of Nigeria's Ekpe Udoh (8) are seen during men's basketball preliminary round game between Germany and Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The summer Olympic Games are known for making stars and legends out of the athletes. But one of the undiscovered, or mostly overlooked, stars of the games are the sneakers that the competing athletes are wearing. They’re typically flashy and designed to the max as a way to help the athlete express their personality, or it’s a way for them to pay homage to their nation by displaying their national colors. And there are many different variations and brands of sneakers that grace their feet at the Olympics. Here, we take a look at what some of the Olympians are wearing in Tokyo.

Team Australia

Patty Mills, part of Team Australia, wears these effervescent and vibrant Under Armour shoes during the men’s basketball preliminary round group-B game at the Saitama Super Arena on July 25. CREDIT: AP

Team Nigeria

Ekpe Udoh, a member of Team Nigeria, wears a flower-patterned and uber-colorful pair of Nike sneakers during the men’s basketball preliminary round game between Germany and Nigeria.

Team Israel

<span style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Danny Valencia, first basemen for Team Israel, left, wears blue and white Air Jordan cleats featuring the Star of David during a baseball game at the Summer Olympics.</span> CREDIT: AP

Team Australia

Australia' Matisse Thybulle wears gold shoes during practices with the team at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) CREDIT: AP

Matisse Thybulle, a member of Team Australia’s basketball teams, wears gold Nike shoes while practicing with the team. Australia will play against the US at the men’s semifinal game on Aug. 5.

Team France

02 August 2021, Japan, Tokio: Shooting: Olympics, preliminary competition, Ol. rapid fire pistol 25 m, men, final, award ceremony, Asaka Shooting Range. The shoes of gold medallist Jean Quiquampoix from France. Photo by: Swen Pf'rtner/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images CREDIT: Swen Pf'rtner/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Jean Quiquampoix, a member of Team France, won gold in the preliminary shooting competition while wearing a festive pair of Lacoste sneakers featuring the colors red, white and blue, France’s national colors. He went on to win gold in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol category at the games.

Team Germany

28 June 2021, Bavaria, Munich: Sport climber Jan Hojer tries on a shoe while dressing part of the German Olympic team. Photo by: Angelika Warmuth/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images CREDIT: Angelika Warmuth/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Climber Jan Hojer of the Germany Olympics team puts on bright green Adidas shoes, while a bright green shoe bag with the word “Germany” etched across the front lies on the ground.

Team Japan

A member of Team Japan's neon Asics sneakers during a basketball preliminary round game against USA. CREDIT: AP

