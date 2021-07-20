Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo

As the 2021 Olympics begin in Tokyo this week, multiple athletes are testing positive for COVID-19. These developments have coincided with the opening of the Olympic Village last Friday.

About 11,000 international athletes are scheduled to reside in the Village during the 2021 games, according to CNN. However, their futures in this year’s competition could be jeopardized if their COVID-19 tests return positive.

Multiple competitors have tested positive for the virus so far since arriving in the Village, where they have been given daily COVID-19 tests. South African soccer players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi tested positive this weekend after arriving to Japan, according to CNN. Upon a positive test, athletes will be quarantined in an isolation facility away from the Village for 10 days before returning home. They will not be able to compete in the 2021 Olympics.

Team USA gymnast Kara Eaker also tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, in addition to basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson. Tennis hopeful Cori “Coco” Gauff tested positive last week; none of the athletes will be competing in the Olympics this year. At this time, the International Olympic Committee is not requiring athletes to be vaccinated prior to arriving in Tokyo.

Concerns have risen over the Olympics’ potential to spread COVID-19 to athletes, spectators and organizers alike — particularly as Japan has experienced a rise of infections this season. As of today, there are 61 positive COVID-19 cases connected to the 2021 games.

Below, check out our live updates on Olympic athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kara Eaker, Gymnastics — Team USA

Katie Lou Samuelson, Basketball — Team USA

Cori “Coco” Gauff, Tennis — Team USA

Thabiso Monyane, Soccer — Team South Africa

Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Soccer — Team South Africa