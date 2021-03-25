A New York City Taxi-Inspired Nike Air Max 95 Is Releasing Soon — and Other Cities Also Have Shoes Coming

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 95 "New York City."

In addition to the already previewed “Atlanta” Air Max Plus and “Los Angeles” Air Max 97 styles, Nike continues to celebrate different cities across the country with new Air Max releases.

Next up for the sportswear giant is a new New York City-inspired colorway of the iconic Air Max 95 dropping this weekend. The look of the shoe is executed in a monochromatic yellow color scheme predominantly on the mesh-based upper combined with premium leather overlay panels. Subtle callbacks to the Big Apple appear in the form of a small black tag by the ankle collar as well as a larger patch stitched to the footbed. Breaking up the most tonal look is black eye stays with matching mini Swoosh branding on the heel while a yellow Max Air-cushioned midsole and a black outsole appear underneath.

Alongside the three aforementioned pairs, Nike confirmed that the styles are part of a larger “City to the World” pack with Foot Locker, which includes Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York each receiving their own Air Max sneakers honoring the colors and cultures tied to the respective cities. The entire collection will be released this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET at Nike.com, Footlocker.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers with prices ranging from $130-$210.

