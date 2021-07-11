Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon 

Novak Djokovic has claimed his 20th Grand Slam title.

On Sunday, Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final. Djokovic’s victory is his third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall.

Djokovic’s win also ties him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who also have 20 Grand Slam title.

Federer congratulated Djokovic on Twitter, writing: “Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!”

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

During his victory speech, Djokovic paid tribute to Federer and Nadal, saying: “They are legends of our sport and they are the two most important players that I’ve ever faced in my career. They are I think the reason that I am where I am today. They have helped me realize what I need to do in order to improve, get strong mentally, physically, tactically.”

With another big win under his belt, Djokovic also expressed that he has no plans on taking a step back.

"They are the reason that I am where I am today" 20-20-20. What a privilege it has been watching all three 🙏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DRMa1no6Xr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

Another classic champion's interview from @DjokerNole 🎤 (Well, he has had a lot of practice…)#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/cvYU0NCGd9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

“The last 10 years have been an incredible journey that is not stopping here,” he said.

The Asics athlete also applauded his opponent, sharing: “It was more than a battle.”

“I would like to say congratulations to Matteo… tough match today. It’s not the best feeling losing in the finals, but I’m sure there’s a great career ahead of you. True Italian hammer… Winning Wimbledon was always the biggest dream of mine… I have to remind myself how special this is and not to take it for granted.”

