Novak Djokovic Wins the French Open

Novak Djokovic has claimed his 19th Grand Slam title.

On Sunday the Asics athlete won the French Open when he defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory gave Djokovic a second career Grand Slam, which means the tennis star has won each of the sport’s four majors at least twice during his career. The Serbia-born athlete is the first man in Open Era history to do so, the tournament reported. Djokovic also joins the Grand Slam Title leaderboard with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are tied with 20 Grand Slam titles each.

Of the big win, Djokovic told reporters: “It’s a dream, I knew I could do it,” according to Eurosport and The Washington Post. In a speech shared by the French Open, Djokovic also thanked and praised his family.

Unmatched 🏆🏆@DjokerNole is now the first man in Open Era history to win all four Grand Slams twice. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/nAfmFHBJst — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 13, 2021

Ahead of historical win, Djokovic became an Asics tennis ambassador in 2018. Together, with the brand, the athlete introduced a new performance sport, the Gel-Resolution Novak.

Of the partnership at the time, Djokovic expressed: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Asics. They have gone above and beyond to ensure the technology is the best and specific to my needs as a player on the court.”

ASICS & NOVAK DJOKOVIC CALLS ON PLAYERS TO PROPEL BODY AND MIND FORWARD.

Novak and ASICS created this collab film under the same belief that sport has the power, and we hope you feel that. Check the full video here: https://t.co/FN3KmxNEGt #TakeOneStepForward #ASICSTennis pic.twitter.com/RpOSMh18Lv — ASICS Tennis (@ASICSTennis) April 30, 2021

“The light weight and support structures on the midfoot allow me to move quickly and ensure I have the right stability throughout my performance,” he added.

In April, Djokovic extended his partnership with the sportswear brand as Asics announced that the tennis star will continue to be the brand’s Global Footwear Ambassador.