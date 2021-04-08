Nike Promotes Female Empowerment Through Vibrant WNBA Uniforms Ahead of its 25th Season 

The WNBA is heading into its 25th season with a new look, thanks to Nike.

This week, the sportswear giant unveiled vibrant uniforms for each of the league’s 12 teams. The new uniforms include the WBNA Nike Heroine Edition, which is a white home-game look; the WBNA Nike Explorer Edition — for players to wear when they travel and the WNBA Nike Rebel Edition, which pays homage to the teams’ cities. The jerseys are also meant to symbolize strength and women empowerment.

Additionally, Nike has returned the number to the front of the game jersey and each tunic is numbered 1/144, honoring the 144 elite athletes who have earned their place in the league. Listening to concerns from players, Nike has also completely re-designed the jersey and shorts, giving the apparel added room so that athletes can feel more comfortable on the court. Nike has also equipped the apparel with a newly launched Nike DRI-FIT ADV technology — an engineered knit material that helps enable more “freedom of movement.”

“When our team met with our athletes, their feedback was very clear,” Tania Flynn, Nike VP of Women’s Apparel Design said. “They wanted a uniform that fits them, not one they have to fit into. They wanted a connection to their team and fans, but also wanted to express their personal style. And they wanted us to tell their story. The new uniforms obsess all of those details for the world’s best players, technically and creatively.”

The brand has also provided an assortment of three necklines, giving the athletes the choice to pick from a round-neck, v-neck and a new Victory neckline, which is exclusive to the WNBA.

Of the new apparel, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said: “The basketball uniform is an important representation of the brand of WNBA players and teams, and a point of pride for fans.”

“In partnership with Nike, unveiling new and exciting adaptations of the WNBA uniforms is a dynamic way to build on the foundation of the league’s first 25 years.”

The players also approve.

“We have uniforms that are uniquely ours,” Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird said. “Every single jersey shares a story that represents our city, and the distinction allows us to express our own creativity and individual style. Nike’s attention to each design detail makes me proud to put the uniform on.”

The WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniforms will be available to Nike Members starting today at Nike.com. The WNBA Nike Explorer Edition and the WNBA Team 13 collection will be available beginning April 14.